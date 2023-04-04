Cook Islands: Latest release combines skill with design, a collectable coin, and a spinning top

The Treasury of the Cook Islands has released their newest novelty coin, which takes on a unique shape. Coins have been used to play a variety of games for centuries and especially pitching pennies played with gambling in mind. Coins and spinning tops have actually been closely linked for centuries; however, it wasn’t until the advent of the perfectly round-shaped coin that curious or daring gamesters found it possible to turn the coin on its edge and, with a strategic nudge, spin the coin for lengthy periods of time. Even discerning coin aficionados have, at one time or another, tried their hand at spinning a coin on a tabletop to achieve the desired results. With the right angle and speed, it’s more likely the coin will end up toppling off the surface before losing momentum! Remarkably, it has been proven that spinning a coin stimulates the mind and is believed to have inspired the ingenious Swiss mathematician Leonard Euler to fo06rmulate his rotation equations. Incidentally, the world record for coin spinning is currently at 25.71 seconds, and it’s now likely to become a challenge as to whether this world record could be broken with such an innovative coin design as this one!

The uniquely-shaped coins are produced by the B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt at their facilities in Munich on behalf of the Treasury of the Cook Islands. Utilising an ultra-high relief strike along with ingenious smartminting technology, the spinning coin includes a spiral pattern on the surface, which is technically the “top” side, while the bottom side also includes a similar geometric pattern and an effigy of Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, created by British sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley along with the legend ELIZABETH II 5 DOLLARS COOK ISLANDS 2023. The coin is produced with an oxidised or, Antique finish that protects its surface from any damage when the coin is actually utilised as a spinning top.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Mintage Limit 5 dollars .999 Silver 31.1 g 35 mm Oxidised 999

Each coin is presented in a custom window box for ease of viewing and display and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here. Please note, purchases and deliveries from CIT’s webpage are only possible to addresses in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Germany, and Austria.

