The Treasury of the Cook Islands, in association with CIT, has released the fourth coin in the series, “Heroes,” focusing on the unsung heroes who dedicate their life’s work in public service of the police, firefighting, medical first responders, and protecting coasts and borders. The fourth coin focuses on the Coast Guard service and those persons who, across the world, risk their lives in order to bring the crews and the passengers of sunken ships to safety. One primary function was always at the centre of their actions: saving people from distress at sea. After all, their duty to save shipwrecked persons regardless of their nationality has been enshrined in international law since 1913, after the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. After this tragic loss of life was reported around the world, the International Convention for Safety of Life at Sea was signed the following year. The treaty has undergone four amendments since it was signed, but many of the initial cores of safety and protection on the high seas are still valid today. As expressed by Colonel Richard T. Knight (1913–2001), commander of the U.S. Air Rescue Service from 1946 to 1952, who wrote the Code of an Air Rescueman:

It is my duty to save life and to aid the injured. I will be prepared at all times to perform my assigned duties quickly and efficiently, placing these duties before personal desires and comforts. These things we do, that others may live.

These sentiments are alive and well today, as so many lives saved by the Coast Guard over the years can attest to.

The black-Proof coins are commissioned by CIT and produced by the B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt at their facilities in Munich on behalf of the Treasury of the Cook Islands. Designed and utilising smartminting ultra high relief technology, the reverse side features the head of a member of the United States Coast Guard with the distinctive golden-yellow helmet as he peers through diving goggles and snorkel protruding from the water. In the background is a honeycomb pattern, and in one of the cones, to the lower left, is the logo of the series with the legend REAL HERO – further to the left along the surface of the flat rim is the incused lettering SO OTHERS MAY LIVE. The obverse side depicts a dramatic action scenario of the rescue of a drowning person with the lifeguard lowered down on a rope and an outstretched hand to the victim. In the background is a sinking ship, and just below the waterline is the text ONLY THE BRAVE ARE FREE. Below the commemorative text is a circular shape containing the effigy of the Late Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) created by British sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and the legend ELIZABETH II 20 DOLLARS COOK ISLANDS, with the year of release, 2023, shown below the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Mintage Limit 20 dollars .999 Silver 93.3 g 50 mm Black-tinted Proof 850

Each coin is presented in a custom window box for ease of viewing and display and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here. Please note purchases and deliveries are only to Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Germany, and Austria.

