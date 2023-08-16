Collectors and dealers can now text CCG Customer Service

Coin Update

With SMS messaging, it’s faster and more convenient than ever to reach Customer Service. Just text (+1) 855-GRADE10.

The Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) is excited to announce that collectors and dealers can now text message Customer Service when they have a question or need help with a submission. The number to text is the same as CCG’s toll-free number: (+1) 855-GRADE10.

With SMS messaging, the CCG companies look forward to offering a faster and more convenient way to reach our Customer Service team. Recognizing that many people prefer the immediacy of texting over receiving emails and/or phone calls, CCG made this upgrade as the latest of many initiatives to provide the best customer service in the collectibles industry. For example, CCG also recently extended its Customer Service hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

These and other updates related to optimization and technology have greatly improved CCG Customer Service over the last several months, and now CCG is proud to score above industry metrics in customer service.

The CCG companies include the world’s largest and leading services for collectibles certification and conservation: Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), CGC CardsCGC Video GamesCGC Home VideoAuthenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG) and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG).

To reach any of the CCG companies, call or text (+1) 855-GRADE10 (855-472-3310) or email .

Please note that message and data rates may apply to text messages.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

