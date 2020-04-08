Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Coins Q&A: Selling online

By Leave a Comment

The following Q&A is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers:

Selling your coins yourself, in online auctions, can be fun if you have the time and talent to do it. This typically requires some skill with scanning or photography (buyers like to examine potential purchases). Each auction site has its own rules and policies, commission rates, etc., that you should read carefully. When it comes to transactions, as always, be security-conscious—for example, you might want to rent a Post Office box instead of using your home address, and you should insist on full, guaranteed payment before you ship any coins.

You can also use the Internet to sell your coins at a fixed price, through a bulletin board posting or other announcement.

Any online sale to the public requires you to take on responsibilities similar to those of a retail coin shop or auction firm. There is work involved, but the experience can be enjoyable and profitable.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

2019—an exciting year ahead for numismatic books! Bowers on collecting: Goal to go for the expo! CAC coins bring premiums in December 2019 Bowers on collecting: The advantages of the Internet

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓