Coin designer Jamie Franki signs exclusive PCGS Signature Label deal

(February 10, 2020) — Coin designer Jamie Franki has signed an exclusive deal with Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) to hand autograph label inserts for certified coins bearing his designs. PCGS is excited to announce this partnership in time for the first of three 2020-W Jefferson nickels released in this year’s U.S. Uncirculated, Proof, and silver Proof sets, all of which feature Franki’s designs.

Franki’s popular portrayal of the American bison, or “buffalo,” on the reverse of the 2005 Jefferson nickel is exquisite, and his modernized design of the 2006 “Return to Monticello” Jefferson nickel gained the University of North Carolina Charlotte Department of Art and Art History associate professor very positive reviews from coin collectors. Franki has also designed medals for the United States Olympic Team and has created more medals for the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money and National Money Shows than any other artist.

Franki has been working as a professor, illustrator, and designer for the past 39 years. His love for numismatics was first inspired as a young boy when he received his first Buffalo nickel. He has since provided illustrations for a variety of commissions, including national and international competition medals, designs for his own medals, and concept art for the United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program.

PCGS is proud to continue the growth of the United States Coin Designer hand-signed label program with the addition of Jamie Franki’s hand-signed labels. These special inserts will be available for pairing with the following coins:

2005 Westward Journey Nickel Series (American Bison Reverse)

2006 Westward Journey Nickel Series (Return to Monticello Reverse)

2007-Current Jefferson nickels (all finishes and strikes)

“Working with United States coin designers is a wonderful opportunity to bring attention to the artists behind the intricate designs seen on currency millions of Americans use every day,” says PCGS President Brett Charville. “This signature program shines a light on the talented individuals who commemorate classic American scenes and symbols that are immortalized on our coinage every year.”

About Professional Coin Grading Service

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is the premier third-party coin and banknote grading company that was launched in 1986. Over nearly 35 years, PCGS has examined and certified some 43 million U.S. and world coins, medals, and tokens with a combined value of more than $36.6 billion. For more information about PCGS products and services, including how to submit your coins for authentication and grading, please visit the website of PCGS or call PCGS Customer Service at (800) 447-8848.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service.

