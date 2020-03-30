Coin Dealers Helping Coin Dealers and Roundtable Trading extend collaboration with NGC, NCS, and PMG

Sarasota, Florida (March 30, 2020) — Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) and Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) are pleased to announce that they have been reappointed as the Official Grading Services of the popular Facebook group “Coin Dealers Helping Coin Dealers,” as well as Roundtable Trading, LLC, an affiliated dealer-to-dealer trading and informational platform. Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), an affiliate of NGC and PMG, will also continue to serve as the Official Conservation Service of both groups.

Coin Dealers Helping Coin Dealers is a private Facebook group for coin dealers and other industry professionals to conduct transactions and share information. It currently has over 750 members, who are allowed to join only after a careful admissions process. This group has had a significant impact on the wholesale coin market and is used by many of the country’s largest and most prestigious dealers. Dealers interested in being considered for the group should call 770-419-0292 or email *protected email* .

Roundtable Trading, LLC extended the group’s objectives into a dedicated online platform where additional services could be offered. Both groups were founded and are operated by Rob Oberth, a longtime coin dealer.

Established in 1987, NGC is the largest third-party grading service for collectible coins, tokens, and medals with more than 45 million coins certified. NCS is a pioneer of professional coin conservation services and has conserved more than one million coins. PMG, the largest third-party paper money grading service, has certified nearly five million banknotes.

“Our community of dealers has a high level of trust in NGC and PMG, as shown by the robust sales of NGC-certified coins and PMG-certified notes on our platforms,” said Oberth. “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with NGC, NCS, and PMG.”

“Coin Dealers Helping Coin Dealers and Roundtable bring together many of the most active and innovative dealers in the industry,” said Mark Salzberg, Chairman of NGC, NCS, and PMG. “NGC, NCS, and PMG are proud to continue as the Official Grading and Conservation Services of these dynamic groups.”

NGC, NCS, and PMG are independent members of the Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) of companies headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. The companies have branch offices in London, Munich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, as well as a global network of Official Submission Centers, Strategic Partners, and Authorized Dealers.

NGC, NCS, and PMG are the Official Grading and Conservation Services of numerous organizations and companies around the world, including the American Numismatic Association (ANA), the only coin collecting organization chartered by the U.S. Congress, and the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG), the country’s most prestigious nonprofit dealer organization.

About Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC)

NGC is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading services for coins, tokens, and medals, with more than 45 million collectibles certified. Founded in 1987, NGC provides an accurate, consistent and impartial assessment of authenticity and grade. Every coin that NGC certifies is backed by the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. This results in higher prices realized and greater liquidity for NGC-certified coins. To learn more, click here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

