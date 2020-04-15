Coin collectors and history buffs can access free digital content

Coin Update

American Numismatic Association Offers Free Membership During National Coin Week

For a limited time, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) is offering a free digital “Gold” membership to anyone who joins the coin collecting organization during National Coin Week, April 19-25.

The ANA is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions.

Those who take advantage of the free membership offer will have access to an ever-expanding catalog of digital media including:

  • Every issue of The Numismatist from 1888 to the present.
  • Virtual exhibits from the Money Museum, the largest museum in the country dedicated to numismatics.
  • Videos, Money Talks radio program archives, blogs, coin collecting tips and the ability to join the ANA members-only Facebook group.
  • Fun quizzes, games, and teacher tools for parents (or grandparents) with kids at home.
  • Plus exclusive discounts on publications, seminars, and more.

The free one-year membership offer is valid only during National Coin Week, April 19-25, and is available by visiting here and using code NCW20F, or calling 800-514-2646.

National Coin Week has been recognized annually since 1924, focusing attention on the historical, cultural, artistic and economic importance of money, as well as the enjoyment of coin and paper money collecting. The 97th annual National Coin Week theme is “Remarkable Women: Catalysts of Change,” inspired by the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the many contributions of women in society and in the world of money. For more information about National Coin Week, click here.

Press release courtesy of the American Numismatic Association.

