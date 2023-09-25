Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet October 24 and 25

The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a two-day public meeting from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at the 2nd Floor Conference Rooms, United States Mint; 801 9th Street, NW; Washington, DC 20220.

Agenda (subject to change):

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Swearing in of new CCAC member.

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Benjamin Ferencz Congressional Gold Medal.

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the five 2025 American Women Quarters.

Wednesday, October 24, 2023

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2025 American Liberty gold coin and silver medal.

Review and approval of FY 2023 CCAC Annual Report.

Discussion of Recommendations for FY 2024 CCAC Annual Report, and Report of the Future Numismatic Themes Working Group.

Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 5135, the CCAC was established to:

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals; advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made; and makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

Interested persons should call the CCAC HOTLINE at (202) 354-7502 for the latest update on meeting times and access information.

Interested members of the public may either attend the meeting in person or dial in to listen to the meeting. To listen to the meetings, please use the following numbers [Please note individual Access Code for each meeting day]:

October 24, 2023: 332-249-0718 and Access Code: 738991705#

October 25, 2023: 332-249-0718 and Access Code: 823964828#

For members of the public interested in listening in to the provided call number, this is a reminder that the public attendance is for listening purposes only.

If you will be attending in person, please contact Jennifer Warren ( *protected email* ) no later than October 16, 2023.

Members of the public interested in attending the meeting in person will be admitted into the meeting room on a first come, first serve basis as space is limited.

In addition, all persons entering a United States Mint facility must adhere to building security protocols. This means they must consent to the search of their persons and objects in their possession while on government grounds and when they enter and leave the facility and are prohibited from bringing into the facility weapons of any type, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, or contraband.

The United States Mint Police Officer conducting the screening will evaluate whether an item may enter or exit from a facility based upon Federal law, Treasury policy, United States Mint policy, and local operating procedures; and all prohibited and unauthorized items will be subject to confiscation and disposal. The public will need to provide a government ID (e.g., driver’s license) to enter the building.

Any member of the public interested in submitting matters for the CCAC’s consideration is invited to submit them by email to *protected email* .

FOR ACCOMMODATION REQUEST: If you need an accommodation to listen to the CCAC meeting, please contact the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity by October 16, 2023. You can submit an email request to *protected email* or call 202-354-7260 or 1-888-646-8369 (TTY).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Jennifer Warren, United States Mint Liaison to the CCAC; 801 9th Street, NW; Washington, DC 20220; or call 202-354-7208.

(Authority: 31 U.S.C. 5135(b)(8)(C))

