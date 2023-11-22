Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet November 28

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a public meeting from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm (EST) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the 2nd Floor Conference Rooms, United States Mint; 801 9th Street, NW; Washington, DC 20220.

Agenda (subject to change):

Review and discussion of reverse candidate designs for the 2025 candidate designs for the American Innovation $1 coin honoring innovations in Michigan and Arkansas.

Review and discussion of obverse and reverse candidate designs for the Army Rangers of World War II Congressional Gold Medal.

Review and discussion of reverse candidate designs for the 2025 Native American $1 coin.

Review and discussion of obverse and reverse design candidate designs for a national medal to be used by the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games as the “handover medallion” during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Review and discussion of the candidate designs for the 1794 Flowing Hair gold coin and silver medal.

Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 5135, the CCAC was established to:

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals; advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made; and makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

Interested members of the public may either attend the meeting in person or watch the meeting by live stream on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5ng6_7fAavGan-ZBgHCKyg/live.

For members of the public interested in watching the livestream, this is a reminder that public attendance is for observational purposes only.

Members of the public interested in attending the meeting in person will be admitted into the meeting room on a first-come, first-serve basis as space is limited. If you will be attending in person, please contact Jennifer Warren ( *protected email* ) no later than, November 20, 2023.

In addition, all persons entering a United States Mint facility must adhere to building security protocols. This means they must consent to the search of their persons and objects in their possession while on government grounds and when they enter and leave the facility and are prohibited from bringing into the facility weapons of any type, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, or contraband.

The United States Mint Police Officer conducting the screening will evaluate whether an item may enter or exit from a facility based upon Federal law, Treasury policy, United States Mint policy, and local operating procedures; and all prohibited and unauthorized items will be subject to confiscation and disposal. Members of the public will need to provide a government ID (e.g., driver’s license) to enter the building.

For the latest updates on the meeting time and access information, please call the CCAC Hotline at (202) 353-7502.

Any member of the public interested in submitting matters for the CCAC’s consideration is invited to submit them by email to *protected email* .

FOR ACCOMMODATION REQUEST: If you need an accommodation to listen to the CCAC meeting, please contact the the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity by November 20, 2023. You can submit an email request to *protected email* or call 202-354-7260 or 1-888-646-8369 (TTY).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Jennifer Warren, United States Mint Liaison to the CCAC; 801 9th Street, NW; Washington, DC 20220; or call 202-354-7208.

(Authority: 31 U.S.C. 5135(b)(8)(C))

