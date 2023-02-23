Coin Update

Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet February 28 and March 1

The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a two-day public meeting from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm (ET) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, and from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm (ET) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Agenda (subject to change):

  • Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Willie O’Ree Congressional Gold Medal.
  • Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2024 American Innovation $1 coin for Missouri.
  • Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Liberty and Britannia gold coin and silver medal.
  • Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2024 American Women quarters.

Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 5135, the CCAC was established to:

  • Advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, commemorative coins, Congressional gold medals, and national and other medals; advise the Secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made; and make recommendations to the Secretary with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

Where: 8th Floor Conference Room; United States Mint; 801 9th Street,  NW; Washington, DC 20220

Interested persons should call the CCAC HOTLINE at (202) 354-7502 for the latest update on meeting time and access information.

Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at (888) 330-1716; Access Code: 1137147. For members of the public interested in listening in to the provided call number, this is a reminder that the public attendance is for listening purposes only. Any member of the public interested in submitting matters for the CCAC’s consideration is invited to submit them by email to .

