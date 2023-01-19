Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet by teleconference January 24

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a public meeting by teleconference on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EST).

Agenda (subject to change):

Swearing in of new member John Saunders.

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal.

Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 5135, the CCAC was established to:

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, commemorative coins, Congressional gold medals, and national and other medals;

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places that the Committee recommends to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made; and

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

This meeting will occur via teleconference. Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at (888) 330-1716; Access Code: 1137147

Note: Dial-in access is listen-only, and phones must be kept on mute to not disturb discussion.

FOR AN ACCOMMODATION REQUEST: If you need an accommodation to listen to the CCAC meeting, please contact the Diversity Management and Civil Rights Office by January 18, 2023, at 202-354-7260 or 1-888-646-8369 (TYY)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Jennifer Warren, United States Mint Liaison to the CCAC; 801 9th Street, NW; Washington, DC 20220; or call 202-354-7208.

