Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet by teleconference January 24

By Leave a Comment

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a public meeting by teleconference on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EST).

Agenda (subject to change):

  • Swearing in of new member John Saunders.
  • Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal.

Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 5135, the CCAC was established to:

  • Advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, commemorative coins, Congressional gold medals, and national and other medals;
  • Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places that the Committee recommends to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made; and
  • Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

This meeting will occur via teleconference. Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at (888) 330-1716; Access Code: 1137147

Note: Dial-in access is listen-only, and phones must be kept on mute to not disturb discussion.

FOR AN ACCOMMODATION REQUEST: If you need an accommodation to listen to the CCAC meeting, please contact the Diversity Management and Civil Rights Office by January 18, 2023, at 202-354-7260 or 1-888-646-8369 (TYY)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Jennifer Warren, United States Mint Liaison to the CCAC; 801 9th Street, NW; Washington, DC 20220; or call 202-354-7208.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

United States Mint announces call for artists Governor Andy Beshear commissions Whitman Publisher Dennis Tucker a Kentucky Colonel Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee meets by teleconference on October 19, 2021, for swearing in of new appointee and review and approval of Annual Report United States Mint announces designs for 2023 American Women Quarters Program coins

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓