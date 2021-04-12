Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet by teleconference April 20

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a public meeting by teleconference on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EDT) to review and discuss the common obverse design for the American Women Quarters Program (2022-2025) and the reverse candidate designs for the first two 2022 American Women quarters.

Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 5135, the CCAC was established to:

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, commemorative coins, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals produced by the Secretary; ]

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places that the Committee recommends to be commemorated; and

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

This meeting will occur via teleconference. Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at (888) 330-1716; Access Code: 1137147 Note: Dial-in access is listen-only and phones must be kept on mute to not disturb discussion.

FOR ACCOMMODATION REQUEST: If you need an accommodation to listen to the CCAC meeting, please contact the Diversity Management and Civil Rights Office by April 14, at 202-354-7260 or 1-888-646-8369 (TYY).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Jennifer Warren, United States Mint Liaison to the CCAC; 801 9th Street, NW; Washington, DC 20220; or call 202-354-7208.

