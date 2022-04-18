Coin Update

Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet by teleconference April 19

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a public meeting by teleconference on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EDT) to review and discuss the reverse candidate designs for all five of the 2023 American Women quarters (P.L. 116-330), and reverse candidate designs for the 2023 Native American  $1 coin (P.L. 110-82).

Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 5135, the CCAC was established to:

  • Advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, commemorative coins, Congressional gold medals, and national and other medals produced by the Secretary; ]
  • Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places that the Committee recommends to be commemorated; and
  • Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at (888) 330-1716; Access Code: 1137147

Note: Dial-in access is listen-only and phones must be kept on mute to not disturb discussion.

FOR ACCOMMODATION REQUEST: If you need an accommodation to listen to the CCAC meeting, please contact the Diversity Management and Civil Rights Office by April 14, at 202-354-7260 or 1-888-646-8369 (TYY).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Jennifer Warren, United States Mint Liaison to the CCAC; 801 9th Street, NW; Washington, DC 20220; or call 202-354-7208.

