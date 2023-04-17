Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet April 18

The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a public meeting from 8:00 am to 4:15 pm (ET) on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the 2nd Floor Conference Rooms; United States Mint; 801 9th Street, NW; Washington, DC 20220.

Agenda (subject to change):

Swearing-in of new members: Darla Jackson, Specially Qualified in Sculpture or Medallic Arts, and Kellen Hoard, representing the General Public.

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Congressional Gold Medal commemorating the service members who perished in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, during the evacuation of citizens of the United States and Afghan allies at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Program.

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Program.

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Congressional Gold Medal to the members of the Women’s Army Corps who were assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, known as the “Six Triple Eight.”

Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 5135, the CCAC was established to:

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, commemorative coins, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals; advise the Secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made; and make recommendations to the Secretary with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

Interested persons should call the CCAC HOTLINE at (202) 354-7502 for the latest update on meeting time and access information.

Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at (888) 330-1716; Access Code: 1137147. For members of the public interested in listening in to the provided call number, this is a reminder that public attendance is for listening purposes only. Any member of the public interested in submitting matters for the CCAC’s consideration is invited to submit them by email to *protected email* .

FOR ACCOMMODATION REQUEST: If you need an accommodation to listen to the CCAC meeting, please contact the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity by April 7, 2023. You can submit an email request to *protected email* or call 202-354-7260 or 1-888-646-8369 (TTY).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Jennifer Warren, United States Mint Liaison to the CCAC; 801 9th Street, NW; Washington, DC 20220; or call 202-354-7208.

(Authority: 31 U.S.C. 5135(b)(8)(C))

