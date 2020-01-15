Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee meets January 21

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a public meeting, from noon to 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, to review and discuss candidate designs for the 75th Anniversary of the End of WWII 24K gold coins and silver/bronze medals. This meeting will be held at the United States Mint Headquarters, 801 9th St. NW, Second Floor Conference Room, Washington, D.C. 20220.

Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 5135, the CCAC was established to:

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, commemorative coins, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals produced by the Secretary; ]

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places that the Committee recommends to be commemorated; and

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.



The meeting is open to interested members of the public and news media. Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at (866) 564-9287, access code 62956028 . Note: Dial-in access is listen-only and phones must be kept on mute to not disturb discussion.

Members of the public interested in attending the meeting in person will be admitted into the meeting room on a first-come, first-serve basis as space is limited. Conference Room A&B can accommodate up to 50 members of the public at any one time. In addition, all persons entering a United States Mint facility must adhere to building security protocol. This means they must consent to the search of their persons and objects in their possession while on government grounds and when they enter and leave the facility, and are prohibited from bringing into the facility weapons of any type, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, or contraband.

The United States Mint Police Officer conducting the screening will evaluate whether an item may enter into or exit from a facility based upon federal law, Treasury policy, United States Mint Policy, and local operating procedure; and all prohibited and unauthorized items will be subject to confiscation and disposal.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!