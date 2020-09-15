Coin Update

Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee meets by teleconference September 22, 2020, and September 23, 2020

The following comes from an e-mail sent to the numismatic press

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a public meeting by teleconference from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm (EDT) on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, and from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm (EDT) on Wednesday, September 23.

Agenda (subject to change):

  • Review and discussion of obverse and reverse candidate designs for the U.S. Army silver medal
  • Review and discussion of obverse and reverse candidate designs for the National Law Enforcement Museum commemorative coins
  • Review and discussion of obverse and reverse candidate designs for three of the five Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medals: Mary W. Jackson, Dorothy J. Vaughan, and the Hidden Figures group medal
  • Review and discussion of obverse and reverse candidate designs for the David J. Ryder United States Mint Director medal

Who: Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC)

Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 5135, the CCAC was established to:

  • Advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, commemorative coins, Congressional gold medals, and national and other medals produced by the Secretary;
  • Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places that the Committee recommends to be commemorated; and
  • Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

When: From 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, and from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Where: By teleconferenceThe meeting is open to interested members of the public and news media. Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at 888-330-1716, access code 1137147

Note: Dial-in access is listen-only; phones must be muted to not disturb discussion.

