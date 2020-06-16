Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee meets by teleconference June 23

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a public meeting by teleconference on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (EDT).

Agenda (subject to change):

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2021 Christa McAuliffe silver dollar commemorative coin.

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the American Gold Eagle and American Silver Eagle coins.

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Larry Doby Congressional Gold Medal.

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the United States Marine Corps silver medal.

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Secretary Mnuchin Secretary of the Treasury medal.

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the President Trump Presidential medal.

Who: Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC)

Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 5135, the CCAC was established to:

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, commemorative coins, Congressional gold medals, and national and other medals produced by the Secretary;

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places that the Committee recommends to be commemorated; and

Advise the Secretary of the Treasury with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

When: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Where: By teleconference — The meeting is open to interested members of the public and news media. Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at 888-330-1716, access code 1137147.

Note: Dial-in access is listen only; phones must be muted to not disturb discussion.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!