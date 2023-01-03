CIT: Peter Carl Fabergé — Tsarevich Egg

Description of the Coin

One side features the colored Tsarevich Egg in a small stand; below, the inscription Tsarevich Egg / Peter Carl Fabergé. In the background are floral elements and the year 20/23.

The other side features the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia, below in Cyrillic script 1000 Togrog, and in the exergue in Latin script MONGOLIA 2 oz .999 SILVER.

Background

In 2023, CIT will release the fourth issue of its successful Fabergé series. The series was launched in 2020, and every year, it presents another of the famous Fabergé eggs. The tsar commissioned these Easter eggs from the workshop of his court jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé. All of them were merely precious containers for an even more expensive gift, which remained hidden inside and was often lost in the turmoil of the revolutionary period.

This did not happen in the case of the Tsarevich Egg, named after the portrait of Tsarevich Alexei Nikolaevich hidden inside. There is a highly dramatic element to this egg due to the terrible fate of the heir to the throne, a tragedy that overshadowed Russia’s history. His mother — Alix of Hesse and by Rhine — carried a gene that causes type b hemophilia in male offspring. Therefore, the everyday life of the spirited toddler was dominated by his parents’ overwhelming concern. They forbade him to walk on his own so that he would not suffer life-threatening internal bleeding if he fell.

Whereas the parents had constantly been expecting the death of their heir to the throne during the first years of his life, the situation calmed down when the boy reached school age and learned to live with his disease. This may have been the reason for Nicholas II to give his wife the Tsarevich Egg as an Easter gift. However, the parents had got their hopes up too soon. In the fall of the same year, a serious crisis ensued: Falling in a boat, Alexei suffered injuries that were so severe that his demise was expected, and he received the last rites. His unexpected and sudden recovery was attributed to the prayers of the infamous monk Rasputin.

CIT presents the Tsarevich Egg in all its rich colors. Thanks to a combination of smartminting and delicate color application to the high-relief issue, the depiction becomes incredibly realistic. This coin does commemorate not only Fabergé and his skillfulness but also the fate of a little boy who was executed in 1918 at the age of 13 and who is now venerated as a saint of the Orthodox Church.

