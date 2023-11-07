CIT — Mongolia: Latest smartminting “Into the Wild” silver Proof coins focuses on mighty American bison

The Bank of Mongolia — Mongol Bank, in cooperation with CIT Vaduz, have released their third coin which is part of their current series entitled “Into the Wild,” which focuses on some of the world’s most elusive but mighty species of animal found on any one of the inhabited six continents. Following on from the Grizzly Bear in 2021 and the African Lion in 2022, for 2023, the series highlights one of North America’s largest land animals, the Bison, also known informally as the Buffalo. There is probably no other species that better represents the vast frontier of pioneer times and the Wild West, with its enormous herds of bison roaming the endless prairie. Bison are the largest mammal in North America, with the male bison, referred to as a bull, weighing up to 2,000 pounds and standing six feet tall at the shoulder, while females, known as cows, weigh up to 1,000 pounds and reach a height of four to five feet. The continent’s oldest herd of bison make their home in Yellowstone National Park, which is the only place in the United States where bison have continuously lived since prehistoric times. This herd are the descendants of early bison that have roamed the continent’s grasslands. Currently, their population is estimated at 5,450, meaning they are the largest bison population on public lands. They are allowed to roam relatively freely over the expansive landscape of Yellowstone National Park. Since 1910, with the support of the Department of the Interior of the U.S. government, the bison has been systematically bred and released back into the wild. Today, there are believed to be around 150,000 animals in total. In 1913, the United States Mint produced nickel coins depicting the American bison, which are referred to as “buffalo nickels,” with the design concluding in 1938. As they were issued for only 25 years, buffalo nickels remain an immensely popular series to collect and are considered an essential and fascinating chapter of the United States’ numismatic history.

The coins are commissioned by CIT in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, and produced by the B. H. Mayer’sKunstprägeanstalt at their facilities in Munich and on behalf of the Bank of Mongolia. The design concept incorporates a recessed image of the landscape or habitat shown in vivid colour of the animal not only in the background but as part of the creature’s body, thus creating a very eye-catching and innovative design. The concept also emphasises how closely the survival of a wild animal is linked to the protection of its habitat.

The obverse side depicts a bison with its thick winter coat in a wooded mountainous landscape in the background. In the foreground and just under the bison are traces of bison hooves, and to the left is the year of issue, 2023. The bison is depicted in colour and created with smartminting technology. It is a recessed, superimposed depiction of the animal’s body, continuing the mountainous landscape in vivid colour. The reverse side features the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia, with the denomination of 1000 ТӨГРӨГ (“Tögrög”) shown in Cyrillic text placed below. Along the lower rim are the specifications of the coin’s weight and metal fineness, shown as MONGOLIA 2oz .9999 SILVER.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 1,000 tögrög .9999 Silver 62.2 g 50 mm Proof with applied colour 999 pieces

Available from the 16th October, each large-size silver Proof coin is presented in a custom window-effect box for ease of viewing or display and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!