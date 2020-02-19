Coin Update

CIT: Majestic Eagle

Description

Mongolia. 250 togrog 2020. Copper. 50 g. Prooflike. 38.61 mm. Mintage: 5,000 pcs.

Mongolia. 500 togrog 2020. Silver .999. 1 oz. Proof. 38.61 mm. Mintage: 2,500 pcs.

Mongolia. 2,000 togrog 2020. Silver .999. 3 oz. Proof. 45 mm. Mintage: 500 pcs.

Mongolia. 1,000 togrog 2020. Gold .9999. 1/10 oz. Proof. 16.5 mm. Mintage: 999 pcs.

Mongolia. 25,000 togrog 2020. Gold .9999. 1 oz. Proof. 33 mm. Mintage: 199 pcs.

The obverse depicts a combination of a front and side view of the head of a golden eagle.

The reverse depicts the claws of the eagle, with four talons holding an arrow; above, the emblem of the Central Bank of Mongolia, with the relevant denomination in Cyrillic characters underneath; gold and silver issues underneath, MONGOLIA in Latin characters, as well as weight, purity, and material. A complex meander pattern forms the background.

Background

With the mini series “Majestic Eagle,” CIT Coin Invest presents the first products of a new generation. Thanks to a significant enhancement of smartminting technology, it is now possible, for the first time, to produce high-relief, Proof coins, on which the highest points of the relief are not determined by technical necessity, but rather by the artist’s creative preference.

With 100% higher relief than traditional smartminting, the new technology achieves a more realistic depiction of the eagle’s talons and beak than has ever been possible before in the history of coinage.

For the first time, smartminting was also used — for the “Majestic Eagle” series — to mint gold and copper coins, meaning the new technology opens up previously undreamt-of possibilities. So, even on the gold coin, with a weight of 1/10-ounce and a diameter of 16.5 millimeters, the impressive relief really comes into its own.

Be it copper, silver, or gold, every piece in the “Majestic Eagle” series is a prototype of a new generation of commemorative coins, for which, thanks to the new smartminting technology, innovative artists will be able to develop entirely new designs.

A video of the coin is available below:

All coins minted by B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

