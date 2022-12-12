CIT: Cyber Queen — The Beginning

Description of the Coin

One side depicts a futuristic cyberpunk-style street scene. In the foreground is a woman with cybernetic implants on a motorcycle, a cat behind her. Below is the year 2023.

On the other side is the legend CYBER QUEEN in the style of a blue neon sign in front of a wall with a fuse box and valves. Below is a neon ring is the portrait of Elizabeth II, and below that IRB (Ian Rank-Broadley). Around it is the legend ELIZABETH II 20 DOLLARS COOK ISLANDS.

Background

CIT has its finger right on the pulse of pop culture. The latest product picking up on a current trend bears the title Cyber Queen — The Beginning and is dedicated to cyberpunk, a sub-genre of science fiction.

Cyberpunk is a modern version of film noir, whose heroes are no flawless winners beyond fear and reproach but broken characters with questionable morals. Instead of celebrating a glorious future in the style of the classic science fiction genre, cyberpunk focuses on the dystopian fears of dictatorships that use the latest technological means to oppress their populations.

The Cyber Queen, colorfully depicted by CIT, looks like a futuristic witch, cruising the gloomy city with a hairless cat to finish her battle against herself and her enemies. The coin design evokes associations with the great classics of cyberpunk such as Neuromancer, Blade Runner, or The Matrix. It illustrates our great fears of a future where individuals must abandon all scruples to protect their individuality.

Cyber Queen — The Beginning makes use of state-of-the-art minting technology to convey these messages. Thanks to perfect smartminting, it was possible to have the figure virtually ride towards the observer in a three-quarter view on her motorcycle. Particularly skillful is the delicate color application, whose highlights in black, blue, and red give the impression that the observer is looking at reflections of the patina. Especially impressive is the neon effect on the other side, shining a light on the name of the series and the portrait of the British Queen, an indispensable part of a coin of the Cook Islands.

