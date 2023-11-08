China: New range of 2024 gold and silver Panda coins continues collector theme “Ten Years of Love”

The People’s Bank of China has released its sixth design which is part of an ongoing series of Panda designs focusing on the story of a panda navigating the world around him from cub to adult. Launched in 2019 with new editions of the panda gold and silver commemorative coins, the first design debuted with a design model entitled “Ten Years of Love” as the greater story, and has continued with the theme of love every year. The series of Panda designs focuses on the story of a panda navigating the world around him from cub to adult. The concept will conclude with the 10th and last design in this special theme in 2028.

The collection for 2024 includes eight Panda bullion quality gold, platinum, and silver commemorative coins ranging in weights from 30 grams to one gram (gold), 30 grams and three grams (platinum), and 30 grams (silver).

The collector range is struck to Proof quality and includes a selective colour tinting application enhancing the design. They include six weights ranging from one kilogram to 50 grams (gold), one kilogram and 150 grams (silver). Face values range from 10,000 yuan (gold one kilogram) down to 10 yuan (silver 30 grams).

The 2024-dated collections of bullion and commemorative coins are minted by the Shenyang Mint Company Ltd., the Shanghai Mint Company Ltd., and Shenzhen Guobao Mint Company Ltd. on behalf of the People’s Bank of China. Designed by artist Huang Qin, who is based in Shanghai, the obverse side depicts both a seated mother and a baby giant panda shown in their own typical environment, with plants and large rocks in the background. Each coin includes its respective weight and metal content placed on the upper left rim with the denomination positioned to the lower left. The reverse design features the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvest at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, with the name of the country 中 华 人 民 共 和 国 (“People’s Republic of China”) placed above the temple along the upper edge. The year of issue 2024 is shown below. For additional information, please click here or contact your local bullion company/dealer.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!