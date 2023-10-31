China: Latest gold and silver Proof and colour coins in “Famous Paintings” series features famed 12th century masterpiece

The People’s Bank of China has released a set of five commemorative coins featuring colour scenes from the masterpiece A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains, created in the traditional Chinese style by Wang Ximeng (1096-1119), a genius painter from the Northern Song Dynasty from 960 to 1127. This set of commemorative coins is not only a continuation of the series entitled “Famous paintings,” it is also the first release of landscape paintings thus far. Since its creation in the 12th century, Qianli Jianshan Tu or “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains,” has been highly regarded as a true masterpiece of traditional Chinese painting. As its name implies, the vast work depicts the expansive country landscape. It is viewed as the ideal world with perfect order and harmony according to the Emperor’s will. What is more extraordinary than the work itself is the fact that the painting was created by the artist when he was just 18 years old.

According to existing historical records, Wang entered the Imperial Painting Academy as an apprentice when he was in his early teens. During his apprenticeship, he also functioned as the personal librarian of Emperor Huizong (1082-1135). The emperor himself was an accomplished painter and calligrapher, who it was said discovered the boy’s extraordinary talent with a brush and personally took charge of his education as a painter. Wang Ximeng spent six months painting his masterpiece in 1113. The painting, which measures an astonishing 39 feet across, is highly prized for its finely wrought details and sweeping grandeur. By the time Wang was 18, he had already mastered the latest painting techniques and began to develop his own unique style. This sprawling landscape work for which he is still remembered today is his only surviving work. Unfortunately, Wang died only a few years later at the age of 23, placing him among the celebrated ranks of great artists who passed away before their time.

A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains depicts the beautiful rivers and mountains of the unspoiled countryside. Beautifully depicted are undiluted peaks and mountains, vast rivers, and misty waves, as well as various weather conditions, which are both magnificent and majestic. Shown in great detail are high cliffs and waterfalls in the mountains, winding paths leading to secluded places, houses dotted among them, green willows and red flowers, long pines, and bamboo. Wang was able to use a concise and constant technique throughout the entire canvas with brilliant colours and meticulous brushwork to express the majesty of the mountains and rivers shown. The immense painting is currently on display as part of the permanent collection of the Palace Museum in Beijing.

The set of coins consisting of one gold and four silver Proof and colour coins are minted by Shanghai Mint Co. Ltd. and Shenzhen Guobao Mint Co. Ltd. on behalf of the People’s Bank of China.

Coin 1 — Mountains: A partial scene of A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains representing the vast ranges of mountains is depicted. The text 北 宋·千 里 江 山图 (“Northern Song Dynasty · A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains”) is placed above the primary design shown in full colour. The denomination 20 元 is shown just to the right edge of the primary design.

Coin 2 — Villages: A partial scene of A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains representing just one of the thousands of villages existing in 12th century China is depicted. The text 北 宋·千 里 江 山图 (“Northern Song Dynasty · A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains”) is placed above the primary design shown in full colour. The denomination 20 元 is shown below the primary design.

Coin 3 — Waterfalls: A partial scene of A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains representing four separate waterfall layers is beautifully and artistically depicted. The text 北 宋·千 里 江 山图 (“Northern Song Dynasty · A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains”) is placed above the primary design shown in full colour. The denomination 20 元 is shown just to the lower right of the primary design.

150 yuan — silver: Designed by Jin Jian, the rectangular silver Proof and colour coin depicts a sprawling scene from the masterpiece A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains. The text 北 宋·千 里 江 山图 (“Northern Song Dynasty · A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains”) is placed above the primary design shown in full colour. The denomination of 150元 is placed in the lower left corner.

The reverse side is designed by engraver He Chun and includes a combination of mountains and a waterside or shoreline. The name of the issuing authority 中 华 人 民 共 和 国 (“People’s Republic of China”), is shown in the upper left corner, and the year of release 2023 is placed in the lower right corner.

800 yuan — gold: The obverse side of the gold Proof and colour coin depicts the highest peak shown on the 12th-century masterpiece A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains, which is included in vivid colour. Placed above the primary design is the commemorative text 北 宋·千 里 江 山图 (“Northern Song Dynasty · A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains”), and the denomination 800元 is placed just to the right of the depiction.

The reverse side on all of the four round gold and silver commemorative coins is appropriately designed with the theme in mind and depicts elements of pens, brushes, ink, paint, paper, and an inkstone, supplemented by a decorative combination of bamboo leaves and windows. The issuing authority 中 华 人 民 共 和 国 (“People’s Republic of China”) is placed over the primary design along the rim, and the year of issue 2023 is placed below.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 20 yuan x 3 .999 Silver 60 g 45 mm Proof with applied colour 8,000 (each) 150 yuan .999 Silver 500 g 160 x 50 mm Proof with applied colour 2,000 800 yuan .999 Gold 50 g 40 mm Proof with applied colour 1,000

Available from the 16th October 2023, each silver and gold coin is available as an individual purchase and are solely distributed by China Gold Coin Corporation. For details of these and other coins released by the People’s Bank of China, please visit the website of the China Gold Coin Network.

