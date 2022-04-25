China: Gold and silver commemorative coins unveiled in celebration of the 19th Asian Games

The People’s Bank of China is scheduled to issue on the 28th April a set of gold and silver commemorative coins for the 19th Asian Games.

The two silver coins depict the three mascots that represent the 19th Asian Games. They are “Chen Chen”, “Cong Cong,” and “Lian Lian,” respectively. The three close friends serve as messengers to spread the athletic spirit, peace, and friendship. They also serve to invite the world to Asia and the world to Hangzhou.

80 yuan — gold: Featured on the obverse is the distinctive Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, commonly known as the Big Lotus, supported by urban architecture and landscape in the background. A decorative pattern representing sweet-scented osmanthus is placed as a banner below the primary design. The text 第 19 届 亚 洲 运 动 会 and THE 19TH ASIAN GAMES HANGZHOU 2022, in both Chinese characters and English text, is placed above the stadium and along the upper edge. The denomination of 80 元 (yuan) is shown just to the lower-right.

10 yuan — silver: Featured are all three mascots; Cong Cong is shown holding the Asian Games torch. In the background and to the upper-left are three stone towers standing in the West Lake of Xiaoyingzhou Island in Hangzhou. Each tower is 62 meters apart from the other and is 2.5 meters high. To the upper-right edge is the commemorative inscription in both Chinese and English. The denomination of 10元 (yuan) is shown just below.

Two yuan — silver: Featured on the two-yuan silver coin on the obverse is the mascot Chen Chen of the 19th Asian Games, supported by a decorative combination of Internet technology symbols and a racing track. To the upper-left is the commemorative inscription in both Chinese and English. The denomination of 2元 (yuan) is shown just below.

The reverse side of all three coins features as its central design, the official emblem of the games, entitled “Surging Tides.” Unveiled during a special ceremony in August 2018, the design consists of two integral parts. Aside from the main motif and lettering, the overall design is comprised of six elements, namely the fan shape, elements representing the Qiantang River and its tidal bore, the track, the Internet icon, and the Sun as the emblem of the Olympic Council of Asia. Below the design is the lettering denoting the host city and the year of the Asian Games.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage Two yuan .999 Silver 5 g 22 mm Proof with applied colour 100,000 10 yuan .999 Silver 30 g 40 mm Proof with applied colour 20,000 80 yuan .999 Gold 5 g 20 mm Proof with applied colour 10,000

Each gold and silver coin is available by way of the distribution networks of the China Gold Coin Incorporation (CGCI). For details about these and other coins released by the People’s Bank of China, please visit the website of the China Gold Coin Network or e-mail *protected email*

