China: Fifth release of gold and silver Proof coins highlight ancient art of calligraphy

The People’s Bank of China has released its latest set of gold and silver commemorative coins featuring designs focusing on the traditional art of Chinese calligraphy. Steeped in tradition and carried on for centuries, the art of calligraphy is considered one of Asia’s oldest forms of communicative art. The manuscripts themselves essentially tell a story or record history by adding to the element with images of symbols representing words or expressions. Many calligraphers have become as well known and admired as artists who created masterpieces and whose work has become sought after. The fifth series focuses on the style and era of the Bronze inscriptions, prominent characters and calligraphy of the Zhou Dynasty, especially the Western Zhou Dynasty.

The set of gold and silver commemorative coins are produced by the Shenzhen Guobao Mint Company, Ltd. on behalf of the People’s Bank of China and are solely distributed by the China Gold Coin Network (CGCN). The silver 10-yuan and 50-yuan coins include a simulated vertical panel of parchment paper as a background, which the calligraphy is applied to in black colour.

10 Yuan — Silver

1st: The design highlights a combination of the partial text in “Shupu” written by Sun Guo Ting during the Tang Dynasty. The words “Han Yi Shen Fei” and “Sun Guoting Shupu” are written in a vertical direction along with the decorative traditional seal denoting “Chinese Calligraphy Art.” The denomination 10元 (“10 Yuan”) is placed to the lower right.

2nd: The calligraphy featured is a combination of the partial text of “Four Posts of Ancient Poems” written by Zhang Xu during the Tang Dynasty. The words “Sage Tang·Zhang Xu” are written in a vertical direction along with the decorative traditional seal denoting “Chinese Calligraphy Art.” The denomination 10元 (“10 Yuan”) is placed to the lower right.

3rd: Featured is the partial text of “Zhu shang zuo tie,” written by Huang Ting Jian during the era of the Northern Song Dynasty. The words “Zhu shang zuo·Huang Tingjian ·All Your Highness Posts” are written in a vertical direction along with the decorative traditional seal denoting “Chinese Calligraphy Art.” The denomination 10元 (“10 Yuan”) is placed to the lower right.

50 yuan — silver: The design on this rectangular coin features a combination of a partial text of Huai Su’s “Self-Reporting Notes” written during the Tang Dynasty. The words “Spirit and Spirit” and a plantain plant, along with the denomination 50元 (“50 Yuan”), complete the design. “Tang·Huai su·Self-narrative post” are written in a vertical direction along with the decorative traditional seal denoting “Chinese Calligraphy Art.”

100 yuan — gold: The gold coin’s reverse design features a combination of the partial text of Wang Xizhi’s ‘Seventeen Tie’ written during the Eastern Jin Dynasty. The word ‘Yuan’ along with a decorative pattern behind the denomination 100元 (100 Yuan) completes the design. Written in a vertical direction is the text “Wang Xizhi·’Seventeen Posts’,” along with the decorative traditional seal denoting “Chinese Calligraphy Art.”

All coins in the calligraphy range share the same obverse design, which is designed by Wang An, Li Jiye, and Hao Wangshu. The motif centres on the stylised calligraphy word “China,” which is shown in the style of the bronze inscription, along with decorative additions on either side of the inscription. The country’s name in contemporary Chinese characters 中 华 人 民 共 和 国 (“People’s Republic of China”) is placed above, and the year of issue, 2023, is placed below.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 10 yuan x 3 .999 Silver 30 g 40 mm Proof 10,000 (each) 50 yuan .999 Silver 150 g 80 x 50 mm Proof 5,000 100 yuan .999 Gold 8 g 22 mm Proof 5,000

Each silver and gold coin is available as an individual purchase and is distributed by China Gold Coin Corporation. For details about these coins and other coins released by the People’s Bank of China, please visit the website of the China Gold Coin Network.

