China: Designs for “Ten Years of Love” series of gold and silver Panda coins unveiled 

The People’s Bank of China has released (26th October) the latest coins, which are part of a series of Panda designs focusing on the story of a panda navigating the world around him from cub to adult. The 2023 Panda precious metal commemorative coins are the fifth release in the ongoing “Ten Years of Love” series launched in 2019. The first design chronicled the bond between parent and child with the pairing of mother and child pandas. The pattern of the 2020-dated gold and silver pandas depicts a panda who has become a youngster from a cub. Lively and curious, she is lying on the slope while eating and playing. The panda cubs on the 2021-dated Panda gold and silver coins have become stronger and stronger with their range of activities having expanded and with their mother leading her offspring to learn to climb trees. For the 2022-dated design, and since China was the host of the Winter Olympics for the first time, it was also the 40th anniversary of the first Panda gold coin released in 1982. On this occasion, the theme of the Winter Olympics was highlighted with a scene depicting two young pandas playing in the snow. Also included in the design was the 40th-anniversary logo of the Chinese Panda gold coin.

The 2023-dated series of collector and bullion gold and silver Pandas are minted collectively by the Shenyang Mint Co., Ltd., Shanghai Mint Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Guobao Mint Co., Ltd. and are designed by Chinese artist Tong Fang. Both gold and silver examples adopt a diagonal composition in terms of the design and position of pandas. The motif shows two pandas climbing a tree. The paw extended by the panda below, along with their eyes, are used as a guide to each other as the panda above stretches out his paw. The overlying message is “We’re better together,” and the core theme of love continues. The obverse side also includes the individual denomination shown in numerals and text denoting the yuan currency.

The reverse design features the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvest at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, with the name of the country 中 华 人 民 共 和 国 (“People’s Republic of China”) placed above the temple along the upper edge. The year of issue 2023 is shown below. The collection includes six Panda bullion-quality gold and silver commemorative coins ranging in weight from one kilo of gold and silver to one gram of gold. The Panda gold and silver commemorative coins struck to Proof quality total eight coins and range in weight from 30 grams of gold and silver to one gram of gold. For additional information, please click here or contact your local bullion company/dealer.

