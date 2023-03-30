Century-old silver dollars from legendary Tombstone Hoard coming to market from Rare Collectibles TV

Limited number of “best-of-the-best” Morgan dollars will be available

(Los Angeles, California) March 30, 2023 — Historic Morgan silver dollars from the extraordinary Tombstone Hoard will be made available in April 2023 by Rare Collectibles TV (www.RareCollectiblesTV.com).

All in high-quality mint condition with some graded NGC MS-67, these century-old coins were accumulated over four decades by a collector in Southern Arizona. This is the same area of the state as the legendary Old West city of Tombstone, the heart of Arizona’s 19th-century silver boom.

“This hoard had around 40,000 coins. My partner Rick Tomaska and I have carefully cherry-picked about 1,200 of the Morgan silver dollars for our strict standards of stunning eye appeal,” said RCTV Co-Founder Jack McNamara. “Among these coins are some ultra-rare, high-grade Morgan dollars that had been hidden away in a private collection for over 40 years.”

“These coins are simply the best-of-the-best, and they are the only examples submitted to Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) for certification with the Tombstone Hoard pedigree,” explained McNamara.

Highlights include a one-of-a-kind 10 dates “Ultimate Tombstone Hoard Morgan Dollars Set” with each of the 10 coins graded NGC MS-67: 1879-S, 1880-S, 1881-S, 1882-S, 1884-O, 1886, 1896, 1898-O, 1900, 1904-O.

Among other highlights are

1897-P Morgan dollar graded NGC MS-66+ CAC

1888-O Morgan dollar, NGC MS-66

1921-D Morgan dollar, NGC MS-65+ CAC

The discovery of silver in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1877 almost perfectly coincided with the production of the first Morgan silver dollars in 1878.

“This is the first time in my life that I’ve seen a hoard containing such a large quantity of 100-year-old coins enter the market at one time. It has been a half-a-century since high-grade examples of this magnitude were introduced to collectors back in the 1970s with the discovery of the Redfield Hoard in Reno, Nevada, and the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve emptying their vaults through General Services Administration (GSA) sales of long-stored silver dollars,” said McNamara.

Only 1,221 coins from the Tombstone Hoard were certified by NGC with the hoard’s pedigree. Collectors can find them online at www.RareCollectiblesTV.com and on television Thursday nights during the month of April starting at 8 pm Eastern/5 pm Pacific on DirecTV channel 222, Dish channel 85, and Spectrum Shop Zeal 1.

