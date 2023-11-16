Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Inside the Mint: celebrating the life and legacy of Maria Tallchief

By Leave a Comment

Deputy Director McNally presents a shadow box to Elise Paschen containing two Maria Tallchief quarters, one from each of the production facilities in Denver and Philadelphia.

The following was excerpted from an Inside the Mint feature by Sharon McPike

The U.S. Mint celebrated the Maria Tallchief quarter during an event in Chicago, Illinois, on October 29. The event was held in partnership with the National Women’s History Museum and Lyric Opera of Chicago. The Maria Tallchief Quarter is the final release in 2023 and the tenth coin overall in the American Women Quarters (AWQ) Program.

The event fittingly took place at the Lyric Opera House where, during Lyric’s first decade of existence, Maria Tallchief graced their stage as prima ballerina for two company premieres: Ponchielli’s “La Gioconda” (1957) and Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Euridice” (1962). In 1971, she was appointed ballet director at Lyric, a position she held for two decades. In 1974 she founded Chicago City Ballet, which became the resident ballet company for Lyric, and an important independent dance organization for much of the 1980s.

Legendary Chicago anchorman Bill Kurtis emceed the event, which included a film tribute of Maria Tallchief’s life produced by Donna LaPietra, as well as remarks from Susan Whiting, Board Chair, National Women’s History Museum; Kristie McNally, Deputy Director, United States Mint; and Katherine Harvey, a member of the Women’s Board of Lyric Opera of Chicago since 1979 and friend of Maria Tallchief. A panel discussion moderated by Mary Smith, President of the American Bar Association and Member of the National Women’s History Museum Board of Directors treated guests to insights into Maria Tallchief’s life from author Larry Kaplan. Elise Paschen, Maria Tallchief’s daughter, shared commentary on her mother’s legacy and recited one of her famous poems about her mother. Attendees also enjoyed performances by The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center and the Joffrey Ballet Studio Company.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Inside the Mint: A day celebrating Eleanor Roosevelt 2023 American Women quarters rolls and bags honoring Jovita Idar on sale August 15 United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson participates in the Biennial On the Hill Legislative Summit 2023 American Women quarters rolls and bags honoring Maria Tallchief on sale October 23

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓