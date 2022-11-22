Celebrating Hollywood icon Anna May Wong

The following is an excerpt from an Inside the Mint article by Amanda Crastz-Flores

Michele Thompson speaks at an event in San Francisco. The fifth quarter of the American Women Quarters (AWQ) Program, and the last quarter of 2022, honors Chinese American film star Anna May Wong. The U.S. Mint celebrated the release of the Anna May Wong quarter at several events in California throughout November. From Hollywood to San Francisco, the Mint introduced the public to the quarter, the AWQ Program, and the Mint.

As the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, Anna May Wong left a lasting legacy for Asian American women in the entertainment industry. Her career spanned motion pictures, television, and theater. Wong appeared in more than 60 movies, including silent films and one of the first Technicolor films. She also starred in London and New York stage productions. Throughout her career, Anna May Wong championed the need for increased representation and more multi-dimensional roles for Asian American actors.

On November 4, the Mint joined the National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative at Paramount Pictures in Hollywood, where Anna May Wong starred in many movies. U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson attended the event and participated in a rich panel discussion alongside film producer Nina Bongiovi and representatives from the Smithsonian and NWHM. Anna Wong, niece of Anna May Wong, provided special remarks and celebrated the new quarter honoring her aunt’s legacy.

On November 15 in San Francisco, the Asian American Pacific Islander (APA) Heritage Foundation, the San Francisco Public Library, and the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), in collaboration with the Mint, hosted a special documentary screening. The film, Anna May Wong: In Her Own Words, by Yunah Hong, explores the life and legacy of Anna May Wong. Stephen Gong, executive director of CAAM, introduced the screening.

