Celebrate Park and Recreation Month with America the Beautiful quarters

Yosemite National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, and Arches National Park. Hover to zoom.

The following is an excerpt from an article by Stephanie Meredith.

July is Park and Recreation Month, which recognizes the important role parks and outdoor recreation play in our communities. The U.S. Mint’s America the Beautiful Quarters Program honors our country’s national parks, forests, and historic sites. Quarters for each state, territory, and the District of Columbia feature a design that shows the beauty of the site, the wildlife, or symbols that represent the site.

Recognizable landmarks appear on some quarters, such as El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Marble Canyon in Grand Canyon National Park, and Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. Other designs include Old Faithful, Denali, Mount Hood, Devils Island sea caves, Chetro Ketl kivas, Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse, and John Brown Fort, recognizing the variety of landmarks in the parks. Compare these landmarks to the scenes on the coins. If you can’t see the sights in person, visit virtually through virtual tours, videos, and photos.

Many quarter designs highlight the diverse wildlife and plants found in the parks. The 2020 Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve quarter for the U.S. Virgin Islands shows mangrove trees that are an important part of the bay’s ecosystem.

The Kisatchie National Forest quarter features a wild turkey and longleaf pines, protected by this national forest in Louisiana. Wildlife on other quarters include the great blue heron, loon, parrot, butterfly, bison, mountain goat, and elk. Bristlecone pine, white pine, and birch trees, as well as grasses, appear on other quarters. The designs bring awareness to the essential role they play in the habitats of the parks.

To read the rest of the article by Stephanie Meredith, please click here.

