CDN Publishing acquires Whitman Publishing from Anderson Press, plans digital expansion and other innovations

From left: John Feigenbaum, Charles Anderson, and Mary Burleson, with a presentation copy of the 1947 Guide Book of United States Coins—the original Red Book edition—by R.S. Yeoman.

(Virginia Beach, VA) — CDN Publishing, LLC, the prominent numismatic data company that publishes the wholesale-pricing Greysheet and other resources, is pleased to announce it has acquired Whitman Publishing, the leading firm in numismatic book publishing. Included in the acquisition are storied Whitman brands, including H.E. Harris & Co. (stamps), Cowens (supplies), and the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Expo. The deal was inked at Anderson Press headquarters in Florence, Alabama, on October 31, 2023. Management and staffing of both companies will remain in place, with main offices in Alabama and Virginia.

The acquisition is expected to bring fast growth to Whitman’s expansion in the digital arena. The combined companies will deliver even more data-driven resources to coin and paper money collectors, dealers, and researchers.

“CDN has established the Monthly Greysheet and CDN Exchange as the industry standards in wholesale pricing and dealer-to-dealer buying, bidding, and selling rare coins and currency,” said president and CEO John Feigenbaum. “Since 2015, we’ve expanded our business in monthly and quarterly publications and other print and online resources. As we continue to grow, it makes perfect sense to move into the world of numismatic book publishing, and there’s no company in that field that compares to Whitman.”

Whitman Publishing president Mary Burleson said, “Anderson Press has nurtured and grown Whitman since 2003, building on the Official Red Book brand and creating hundreds of new books and products with leading authors and experts. We’re proud of the growth our team has encouraged in the collecting community. Now Whitman is in good hands with CDN Publishing, and we foresee continuing to thrive and innovate.”

CDN Publishing, previously branded as Coin Dealer Newsletter, has published Greysheet coin pricing continuously since 1963. Today, its products cover colonial, U.S. federal, and world numismatics with print and digital access.

Whitman Publishing is the world’s leading producer of numismatic reference books and supplies to display and store coins and paper money. Whitman is the Official Supplier of the congressionally chartered American Numismatic Association.

Feigenbaum and Burleson and their associates will be available to answer questions at the Winter 2023 Whitman Baltimore Coin and Collectibles Expo in November.

