CCG hiring world-class sports card experts

If you are knowledgeable and passionate about sports cards, now is your opportunity to build the new leader in third-party grading.

Sarasota, Florida (July 7, 2020) — The Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) is hiring world-class sports card experts to lead a new service dedicated to expert and impartial certification of sports cards and memorabilia.

CCG is a large, global company with over 350 employees worldwide. It is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, and has offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, and China, along with a global network of Official Submission Centers and Authorized Dealers.

The CCG companies include the world’s largest grading services for coins (Numismatic Guaranty Corporation), paper money (Paper Money Guaranty) and comic books, magazines, and concert posters (Certified Guaranty Company). Together, they have certified nearly 60 million collectibles since 1987.

Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG) will be the new CCG affiliate dedicated to third-party authentication and grading services for sports cards and memorabilia. CSG will use world-class expertise, cutting-edge technology, and operational excellence to join the other CCG companies in quickly becoming the leader in its category.

The establishment of CSG presents an incredible opportunity for the world’s top sports card experts to build a new grading service backed by a company and ownership team that have a proven track record of success in the collectibles industry.

The ideal candidates will be well-known and highly respected throughout the hobby. They must have:

Comprehensive knowledge of both vintage and modern sports cards across all major U.S. sports

Expansive expertise as it relates to card printing, including printing processes, variants, and errors

Outstanding abilities to detect counterfeit and altered cards as well as accurately and consistently grade cards

The highest level of integrity

A strong desire to grow as well as train and lead other team members

A willingness to travel domestically and internationally as needed

CSG will offer the most competitive salaries in the industry. The company will be based in sunny Sarasota, Florida, which has no local or state income tax. Additional benefits include career advancement opportunities; health, dental and vision insurance; a 401(k) with company match; paid vacation, and more.

“I am ready to make very compelling offers to the world’s top sports card experts,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. “With their expertise and our company’s backing, I am confident that we will quickly become the leader in third-party grading services for sports cards, just as we became the leader in third-party grading services for coins, paper money, comic books, magazines, and concert posters.”

To learn more about this job opportunity and others at CCG, click here.

CCG is a Florida Drug-Free Workplace with a drug-free program which complies with Section 440.102 Florida Statutes.

About Certified Collectibles Group (CCG)

CCG comprises seven of the world’s leading collectibles services companies: Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), Classic Collectible Services (CCS), Authenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG) and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG). The CCG companies provide expert and impartial services that add value and liquidity to a wide variety of collectibles, including coins, banknotes, comic books, magazines, concert posters, stamps, and estate items. Today, the CCG companies have certified nearly 60 million collectibles.

Press release courtesy of the Certified Collectibles Group.

