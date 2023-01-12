CCG extends customer service hours

Coin Update

With the new year, the Certified Collectibles Group is extending its customer service hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

The Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) is excited to announce that all of the CCG companies are extending their Customer Service hours in the new year. Effective immediately, Customer Service representatives are available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

CCG is making this update to better serve submitters whose schedules make it difficult to contact Customer Service between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST, as well as submitters on the West Coast. This and other updates related to optimization and technology have greatly improved CCG Customer Service over the last several months, and now CCG is proud to score above industry metrics in Customer Service.

The CCG companies include the world’s largest and leading services for collectibles certification and conservation: Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), Classic Collectibles Services (CCS), CGC Trading CardsCGC Video GamesCertified Sports Guaranty (CSG), Authenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG) and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG).

To reach any of the CCG companies, call 1-800-587-1897 (toll free) or email .

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

  1. Hello!! I have read article about monnaie de Paris rugby coins!! That released the first of three series!! May I ask what the other two series will be about and if great teams as all blacks will be celebrated??

