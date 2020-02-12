Coin Update

CCG donates money and sends supplies to help fight coronavirus

The group of collectibles services companies employs nearly 75 people in China.

The Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) has donated money and sent supplies to help those affected by the novel coronavirus discovered in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

CCG comprises seven of the world’s leading collectible services companies: Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), Classic Collectible Services (CCS), Authenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG), and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG).

In China, CCG employs nearly 75 people through its affiliates, NGC Shanghai Business Information Consulting Co., Ltd. (NGC Shanghai) and NGC Hong Kong Ltd. (NGC Hong Kong).

CCG’s China affiliate, NGC Shanghai, is thanked for its donation to help fight coronavirus.

CCG donated 100,000 RMB (more than $14,000 USD) to the Shanghai Charity Foundation, an affiliate of the U.S.-based charitable organization, United Way. Most of CCG’s China employees live in Shanghai, where the company operates a 15,000-square-foot facility.

In addition to the monetary donation, CCG has sent disposable protective masks and other supplies to its Shanghai and Hong Kong offices.

“We have long been committed to China and we wanted to help its fight against the novel coronavirus in any way possible,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. “We hope that these donations and supplies contribute to the country’s speedy recovery. In the meantime, our thoughts are with our employees, clients and their families, who we hope remain safe during this difficult period.”

For more information in English about the Shanghai Charity Foundation, including how to donate, click here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

