CCG Chairman Mark Salzberg appearing on The Wealth Report

In the webinar presented by Knight Frank, experts will discuss the role of luxury investments in the post-pandemic world.

On July 1, Mark Salzberg, chairman of the Certified Collectibles Group (CCG), is joining a discussion about how luxury investors are adjusting their wealth strategies in a post-Covid world. The webinar — “The Wealth Report: Luxury Investment Focus” — will be led by Andrew Shirley, editor of The Wealth Report. The discussion will focus on the assets exciting investors in 2021; key trends in selected luxury investment markets, including demands for NFTs; and the latest findings from the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII).

To register for the webinar, which will take place at 9:00 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, July 1, 2021, click here. The webinar also will be available to view via YouTube at a later time. Registering for the live session will also assure a link to the archived discussion.

Other guests along with Salzberg will include Meg Randell, Head of Department — Designer Handbags and Fashion for Bonhams; John Russo, CEO and director for The Maddox Group; and Andy Simpson, co-founder of Rare Whisky 101.

The Wealth Report offers a global perspective on prime property and investment, including global wealth movements, property hotspots around the world, and luxury investment trends. Published by Knight Frank LLC, a London, UK-based independent real estate consultancy, The Wealth Report uses the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII) to track 10 asset classes — art, classic cars, coins, colored diamonds, furniture, handbags, jewelry, watches, wine, and whisky — using data from AMR, Fancy Color Research Foundation, HAGI, Rare Whisky 101, Wine Owners, and others.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

