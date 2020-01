On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (PT) there will be an event at the Nevada State Museum to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the start of coin production at the Carson City Mint.

The address of the event is 600 N. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701.

U.S. Mint Director David Ryder will attend.

For more information, visit the Nevada State Museum website.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!