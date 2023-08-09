Coin Update

Canada: Third silver Proof coin released in “Generations” series features creation story of the Mi’kmaq

The Royal Canadian Mint has released its third silver Proof collector coin, which is part of their series entitled “Generations” which continues the theme of traditional stories, folklore, and art passed on by Canada’s Indigenous peoples. Featured are elements of culture and heritage, with the third coin’s theme depicting the creation story of how life began according to the history and teachings of the Mi’kmaq people. For all things, the story handed down as a narrative story is a foundational element of the Mi’kmaq culture. The story provides meaning and purpose while connecting each new generation to those of the past. Much of Canada’s present-day Atlantic territory encompasses the traditional homeland of the Mi’kmaq people, stretching from Gaspésie, Quebec, to most of New Brunswick, all of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, and part of Newfoundland and Maine in the United States. The seven levels of the Creation story express spiritual beliefs and core values that emphasise their relation with the natural world.

The coin is designed by Newfoundland Mi’kmaq artist Marcus Gosse, who illustrates the Mi’kmaq creation story with a depiction of all seven levels of the creation of life. The design is divided into four portions, with the centre circle combining the first three levels of creation. The obverse features the memorial effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) by Susanna Blunt, which also bears a special marking to the left of the portrait that includes four pearls symbolising the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins and the double date of her reign, 1952 and 2022. Above the effigy is the text CANADA 2023 and the denomination of 20 DOLLARS, which is placed below the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. 

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
20 dollars

.999 Silver

  31.3 g 38 mm Proof

5,000

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a branded Royal Canadian Mint custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

