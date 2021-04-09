Canada: Third large-sized silver Proof coin in “Imposing Icons” series released featuring white-tailed deer

The Royal Canadian Mint has released their third coin in the series entitled “Imposing Icons,” which focuses on the impressive wildlife found in this expansive North American nation. Canada’s rugged beauty is known for its outsized wilderness and wildlife; a big, stunningly amazing country filled with awe-inspiring sights from imposing landscapes to rare sightings of animals that represent an untamed spirit.

The third coin in the silver Proof and colour series features the white-tailed deer, also known as Odocoileus virginianus. Native to North America, these beautiful animals can be seen throughout Central America and into South American countries such as Ecuador, and as far south as Peru and Bolivia. Though they are the smallest members of the North American deer family, during the summer months these herbivores typically inhabit fields and meadows using coniferous forests for shade and camouflage.

Male deer, or bucks, are easily recognisable in the summer and autumn by their prominent set of antlers which are grown annually, but will fall off in the winter. Only bucks grow antlers that bear a number of tines, or sharp points. During the mating season, bucks engage in a ritual called “the rut,” in which they fight over territory and doe deers by using their antlers in sparring matches.

The large-size coins are designed by Canadian nature artist Maurade Baynton whose depiction on the reverse features a selectively coloured, close-up view of a male white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus). The finely engraved backdrop showcases the forest, one of the deer’s many habitats in Canada. The text CANADA and denomination of 30 DOLLARS areplaced just above the primary design along the upper edge.

The obverse features the current effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II created by Susanna Blunt and seen on Canadian coinage since 2003.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 30 dollars .999 Silver 62.6 g 50 mm Proof with applied colour 2,500

Each coin is encapsulated to accommodate its larger diameter and is presented in a custom RCM-branded custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. The latest and other two coins in the series are available by subscription. An exclusive subscription-only case will be shipped with the first coin, which includes extra spaces to house the next three coins to come; a subscription also includes free shipping to destinations in Canada and the United States. The next and last coin in the series will be released in August 2021 and will feature the North American bison. For additional information, please visit the website of the Royal Canadian Mint.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!