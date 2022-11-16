Coin Update

Canada: “The Bigger Picture” series continues with release of $2 toonie featuring the polar bear  

The Royal Canadian Mint has released the fifth of six large silver Proof coins, which is part of the current series entitled “The Bigger Picture.” A successor to their popular “Big Coin” series from last year, the latest programme artistically focuses on all of Canada’s circulation coins from five cents to two dollars and cleverly reveals a bigger picture, or story, to discover the design behind the main motif of each reverse design. The concept features “a coin within a coin” format, with each circulation design being replicated on a larger five-ounce fine silver piece with a diameter of 65 millimetres providing an extended canvas for the engraved-only art.

The last coin appropriately focuses on Canada’s largest denomination and is the most recent coin to enter circulation. The bi-metallic $2 coins were released in 1996, with the reverse side designed by Brent Townsend, who chose to depict a polar bear in early summer standing on an ice floe. With the release of a circulation-type dollar coin in 1988, which depicted a loon duck on the reverse, the $2 coins were colloquially termed “toonie” as a result of the dollar coins nicknamed “loonie.” Since their introduction, this coin has been used a total of 18 times by the Royal Canadian Mint to release commemorative coins into circulation. The polar bear depicted was also given the name “Churchill” because it was said the location of the scene shown on the reverse of the new $2 coins was in Churchill, Manitoba, a town in the far North on Hudson Bay and best known for polar bears that inhabit the area.

The extended background is designed by Karis Gruben, who offers a bigger picture of the Arctic and a polar bear closely observing a seal in the chilling waters — their prime source of food. To the left of the bigger picture is the year of release, 2022, and to the right is a replicated $2 coin complete with selective gold plating. Above the primary design and in the background is a representation of sundogs, coloured spots of light that develop due to the refraction of the Sun through ice crystals. The obverse also includes the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) created by Susanna Blunt.

Denom. Metal  Weight  Diameter  Quality  Maximum Mintage 
2 dollars .9999 Silver 157.6 g 65.2 mm Proof 1,300

The series is available with a subscription. Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case accommodating its large diameter and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The last coin in the series, which is the design representing the 50-cent denomination, is scheduled for release towards the end of the year. For additional information, please click here.

