Canada: Selection of festive silver Proof and colour coins featuring Santa’s workshop and flying reindeer

The Royal Canadian Mint has released new collector coins in time for the festive season. The range includes silver Proof and illumination highlighted with black light, base metal Proof and colour, as well as Christmas-themed dollar coins included in annual mint sets. Canada is one of only a handful of countries whose territory extends into the Arctic Circle. Other such countries include the United States (in the state of Alaska) and, of course, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish territories in Lapland. As everyone knows, Santa and his busy workshop are located at the North Pole. As such, several countries proudly claim to be the home of the very toy shop of the jolly bearded man dressed in red and white, who brings presents every Christmas Eve to the world’s children who’ve been good all year long.

50 dollars silver: The 1823 poem A Visit from St. Nicholas, more commonly known as ‘Twas the Night before Christmas, was the first story which told us that Santa’s sleigh was pulled by “eight tiny reindeer.” The reverse design created by artist Lisa Thomson-Khan depicts Santa Claus and one of his reindeer capturing some of the magic of the holiday season. Struck as a three-ounce pure silver Proof coin designed by Lisa Thomson-Khan, the reverse side offers a charming glimpse of both Santa and one of his reindeer, bringing the magic to this festive season. Below the primary design is the year of issue, 2022. The engraving also includes a hidden colour element that, when viewed under a black light (included), and the effect results in colourful lights illuminating the snow-covered trees. The obverse features an engraved Christmas tree background pattern shown behind the effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II created by Susanna Blunt. The denomination of 50 DOLLARS is shown below the Queen’s likeness.

One dollar: Reindeer and caribou are actually the same species known as Rangifer tarandus. In other parts of the world, such as northern Europe, “reindeer” is the more popular name, while in Canada, they are referred to simply as “caribou.” With the Christmas commemorative dollar design, it means the caribou are twice featured in the 2022 Holiday Gift Card Set along with the standard 25-cent coin. Designed by Canadian artist Steve Hepburn, the dollar coin’s holiday-themed reverse features a whimsical portrait of Santa standing next to one of his reindeer, along with images of Christmas trees in the background. Below the primary design is the denomination DOLLAR and the year of issue, 2022.

50 cents: Step inside Santa’s workshop and get a feel of what it’s like on Christmas Eve at the North Pole. While Santa Claus is busy putting on his red suit, these elves are loading toys and gift boxes onto his sleigh. Below the primary design is the denomination FIFTY CENTS and the year of issue, 2022.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 50 cents Nickel-plated 12.6 g 35 mm Specimen with applied colour 100,000 1 dollar Brass-plated 6.2 g 26.5 mm Brilliant Unc. *100,000 (sets) 50 dollars .9999 Silver 94.2 g 55 mm Proof with UV effect 2,500

Both the silver Proof and nickel-plated colour coin are encapsulated and presented in a custom case branded with the Royal Canadian Mint logo and accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. A blacklight flashlight is included with the $50 coin to highlight the hidden colour only visible under UV light. *The $1 coin is part of a five-coin Brilliant Uncirculated mint set which includes the current circulating denominations from five cents to two dollars (excluding the 50-cent coin). For additional information, please click here for the $50 silver coin, here for the $1 Brilliant Uncirculated coin, or here for the 50-cent Specimen.

