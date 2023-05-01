Canada: Royal Canadian Mint introduces “Polar Bear” gold and silver premium bullion range

The Royal Canadian Mint has released a new series of gold and silver premium bullion coins presented for a gift-giving occasion. Gold 1/10th-ounce and silver one-ounce coins are specially selected and presented in a practical format designed for gift-giving occasions throughout the year. The special packaging is suitable for various anniversaries and events and is available directly from the Royal Canadian Mint. The new “Polar Bear” range is a Premium Bullion product, which offers a popular theme for Canadian coinage and an appropriate and memorable gift to mark special moments and family milestones.

Designed by Canadian artist Pierre Leduc, each coin’s reverse features a portrait of a polar bear (Ursus maritimus) mother with two cubs in an Arctic setting. One cub has caught the mother’s attention by standing and leaning against her, while a second cub remains close by. The scene is set against vivid radial lines that create a dramatic sunburst finish as well as a security feature. The reverse includes the coin’s purity 9999 and weight 1 OZ (gold and silver) placed both above the design and along the edge. The text CANADA and the year of issue, 2023, are shown below the primary design along the lower edge. The design is complimented by a “mother and cub” paw print privy mark.

The obverse features a sunburst finish behind the memorial effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt, which also bears a special marking that includes four pearls symbolising the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins and the double date of her reign, 1952 and 2022.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 5 dollars .9999 Silver 31.1 g 38 mm Select Bullion 20,000 5 dollars .9999 Gold 3.11 g 16 mm Select Bullion 5,000

Each encapsulated coin is enclosed in a coin-card format which is also easily removable. For additional information, please click here for the gold coin or here for the silver coin.

