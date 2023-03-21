Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Canada: Robert Bateman original artwork, Vantage Point — Bald Eagle, features on new silver Proof coin

By Leave a Comment

Hover o zoom.

The Royal Canadian Mint has released its latest silver Proof coin, which features an original design showcasing the artwork of renowned wildlife artist Robert Bateman. The reverse side presents a beautifully engraved version of his work entitled Vantage Point — Bald Eagle. A symbol of strength and resilience in the wild, the bald eagle is a regal sight to behold and is especially held in great reverence by Native American peoples who believe the eagle’s spirit is both sacred and supernatural. The eagle is especially poignant in all three North American countries: Canada, the United States, and Mexico and it is a protected species in all of these countries. Eagles also feature prominently in the United States and Mexico as national heraldic symbols. World-renowned wildlife artist Robert Bateman is one of Canada’s most recognised and honoured artists. He is an unflagging proponent of wildlife conservation and education, and his photo-realistic art reflects a deep love of nature and his commitment to its preservation. 

The coin’s reverse is an engraved adaptation of Vantage Point — Bald Eagle, an original work of art by Canadian wildlife artist Robert Bateman. It features a side view of a bald eagle, or Haliaeetus leucocephalus, perched on the moss-covered roots of an uprooted tree. The coin’s luminous silver surface stands in for the original painting’s misty grey sky, where the text CANADA 2023 appears, while the artist’s signature is engraved beneath the coin’s denomination of 30 DOLLARS. The obverse features a nature-themed etched background pattern and the memorial effigy of the Late Queen Elizabeth II created by Susanna Blunt. The memorial obverse bears a special marking that includes four pearls symbolising the four effigies of Queen Elizabeth II that have graced Canadian coins and are positioned between the years of her reign, 1952 and 2022

Denom. Metal  Weight  Diameter  Quality  Mintage Limit 
30 dollars .999 Silver 62.2 g 50 mm Proof 5,500

The large size coin is encapsulated and presented in a black leatherette custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Retrospective — Collecting world coins during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, part 2  Canada: Popular annual silver dollar issue honours Canadian pioneer journalist Kathleen “Kit” Coleman Perth Mint — Australia: Latest wedge-tailed eagle silver coins designed by John Mercanti released  United Kingdom: Latest gold and silver Proof coins released in “British Monarchs” collection featuring King Charles I

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓