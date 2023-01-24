Canada: Premium range gold and silver bullion coins available in gift-giving presentations 

The Royal Canadian Mint has released the 2023-dated gold and silver Maple Leaf bullion coins, which are specially selected and designed for gift-giving occasions throughout the year. The range of premium bullion coins is presented in special packaging suitable for an assortment of anniversaries and events, which are issued directly by the Royal Canadian Mint. The “Treasured Gold Maple Leaf” range is a Premium Bullion product which offers an appropriate and memorable gift to mark special moments and family milestones.

With the exception of the addition of the radial lines and state-of-the-art security features, the 2023-dated Gold Maple Leaf (GML) bullion coin’s reverse design is unchanged since the very first GML coin was issued in 1979. Its signature maple leaf was designed by former Royal Canadian Mint Master Engraver Walter Ott, and since its debut, it has become a world-renowned symbol of superior craftsmanship and precious metal purity. The GML has become one of the most popular investment coins in the world and comes in various sizes, including 1-ounce, 1/2-ounce, 1/4-ounce, 1/10-ounce, and 1/20-ounce formats.

As with its gold equivalent, and the addition of the radial lines and state-of-the-art security features, the 2023 Silver Maple Leaf (SML) bullion coin’s reverse design is the same one featured on the first-ever SML coin issued in 1988 and the same design featured on all Gold Maple Leaf’s bullion coins since 1979. Since its debut, the pure silver coin with the distinctive and intricately engraved maple leaf, Canada’s national symbol, has also become a world-renowned symbol of superior craftsmanship and precious metal purity. The silver option offers three different options, something for every taste and occasion. A choice of a Generic card for all occasions, a Congratulations theme, and for 2023, a Year of the Rabbit theme is available.

As part of the coinage of Canada is undergoing a transition in effigy from that of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) to the likeness of HM King Charles III, the Royal Canadian Mint has introduced a transitional obverse design that will appear on current 2023 collector and bullion coins until a new permanent obverse of the King is adopted. The effigy included on each coin in the gift-giving bullion range created by Susanna Blunt is of Queen Elizabeth II and is accompanied by a special marking consisting of a vertical inscription of the dates 1952 and 2022, her years of reign, separated by four pearls symbolising the four effigies that have been shown on Canadian coins throughout her reign. The denomination of FIVE DOLLARS and year of issue 2023 are placed below the late Queen’s likeness.

Denomination Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 5 Dollars 99.99 Silver 31.1 g. 38 mm. Select Bullion To meet demand 5 Dollars 99.99 Gold 3.11 g. 16 mm. Select Bullion To meet demand

Available from the 24th January, each encapsulated coin is enclosed in a folder and easily removable. For additional information, please click here for the gold coin, here for the silver Generic coin, here for the silver Congratulations coin, or here for the silver Lunar coin.

