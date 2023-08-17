Canada: Numismatic memorial to Elizabeth II features royal cypher on black rhodium-plated silver coin

The Royal Canadian Mint has released new black rhodium-plated silver Proof memorial coins, which feature one of the most recognisable symbols of a historic reign. As the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) draws near, the royal cypher of the Late Queen, which was the monarch’s identifier, features as part of this tribute. Most Canadians were used to seeing the Queen’s personal royal cypher, or monogram, imprinted as an insignia on orders, decorations, medals, and badges. The personal device of Queen Elizabeth II was synonymous with the Crown and served as a symbol of sovereignty in Canada from 1953 until 2022. This numismatic tribute is in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, eulogised as the keeper of continuity who was the longest-reigning English, British, and Canadian monarch in history. Queen Elizabeth II was the sovereign for 70 years, the last five decades of the 20th century and the first two decades of the 21st century.

As a symbol of mourning, the design of this numismatic tribute includes black rhodium plating on both the obverse and reverse. The design featured on the reverse is the royal cypher of Queen Elizabeth II, combining her initials E separated by the numeral II and title initial R, representing the word Regina (or “Queen” in Latin), and an image of St. Edward’s Crown. The cypher is framed by beads resembling the gold beads and clusters of stones that adorn St. Edward’s Crown. The four larger faceted shapes represent the four different effigies of Queen Elizabeth II that have graced Canadian coinage since 1953. Below the cypher is the word CANADA and the denomination of 20 DOLLARS. The obverse side includes the four effigies which Royal Canadian Mint engravers have arranged to overlap each other. Beginning from left to right: The Susanna Blunt portrait in use from 2003 to the present; Dora de Pédery-Hunt’s effigy first introduced in 1990 and in use until 2002; Arnold Machin’s iconic effigy of the Queen depicted with draped shoulders was introduced in 1965 and last seen in 1989; finally, Mary Gillick’s mature effigy of the Queen shown wearing a laurel headdress was first included on Canada’s coinage in 1953, the year of her coronation, and was in use until 1964. Marked by a small Tudor rose under the row of effigies, this obverse is only featured on the range of collector coins in the Queen Elizabeth II memorial “Reign” collection. The only glimpse of silver is on the obverse, where the contrast between the silver effigies and the black rhodium plating directs the focus on the Late Queen’s portraits.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 20 dollars .999 Silver 31.3 g 38 mm Proof with black rhodium plating 15,000

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a branded Royal Canadian Mint custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

