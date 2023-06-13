Canada: New silver Proof mega-coin commemorates the iconic RCMP’s 150 years of service

The Royal Canadian Mint has released new silver Proof-quality mega-coins which are in celebration of the country’s iconic Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and its predecessor, the NWMP, which was founded one hundred and fifty years ago. The idea of a mounted force was first conceived by Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, who envisaged a permanent force to patrol Canada’s newly acquired Northwest Territories, purchased by the Dominion of Canada from the Hudson’s Bay Company.

The commemorative reverse includes six reverse designs of previous RCMP anniversary designs. Two of the designs were released in 1973 on the occasion of the centenary anniversary, a 25-cent and silver dollar coin designed by late RCMP Staff Sergeant Paul Cederberg. The second image of a commemorative silver dollar was issued in 1998 in honour of the Northwest Mounted Police and RCMP’s 125th anniversary depicting a mounted officer wearing the earlier version uniform designed by Adeline Halvorson. A different centennial inspired the 2020 “Moments to Hold” series, which celebrated 100 Years of the RCMP as Canada’s National Police Force. Today, the RCMP’s mandate also includes federal, provincial, and municipal policing responsibilities. The coin was designed by Ago Aarand and depicts an RCMP rider in action on a galloping horse. The 2010 1/25-ounce pure gold coin, designed by artist Janet Griffin-Scot, was a tribute rather than a commemoration. The coin issued in 2013 in celebration of the 140th anniversary of the RCMP was part of the “O Canada” series. Designed by Janet Griffin-Scott, the $5 silver coin depicts an approaching RCMP rider with the background of the Canadian flag’s centre with an iconic maple leaf. Above the collection of coin designs is the text CANADA 50 DOLLARS, and below is the commemorative inscription 150 YEARS / ANS. The primary design is framed with maple branches and leaves shown to the left and right sides of the coin. The obverse side depicts the memorial effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II created by Susanna Blunt. The obverse also includes a special marking of four pearls symbolising the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins and the double date of her reign, 1952 and 2022, which are shown to the left of the Queen’s likeness, with the year 2023 placed just under her portrait.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 50 dollars .999 Silver 157.6 g 65.2 mm Proof 1,250

Each coin is encapsulated to accommodate its larger diameter and is presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For more information about this coin and other coins available from the Royal Canadian Mint, please click here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!