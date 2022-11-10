Canada: New Proof silver and colour coins honour legendary Red Knight aerobatic squadron

The Royal Canadian Mint has released new silver Proof and colour coins in tribute to one of Canada’s most prestigious aerobatic squadrons. Before the Snowbirds, there was the Red Knight squadron who, from 1958 until 1969, delighted spectators across Canada and the United States with awe-inspiring aerobatic displays.

Designed by David Oram, the reverse side includes vivid colour depictions of the two aircraft types that each served as the mount of the Red Knight, namely the T-33 from 1958 to 1968 and the Tutor introduced in 1968 and 1969. The maple leaf backdrop is also historic since it is based on the pre-1965 RCAF Roundel, which can be seen on the T-33’s fuselage and wings in this design. The Red Knight’s distinctive helmet with a golden plume was displayed on the aircraft’s nose from 1961 to 1969. This is the same emblem which is also subtly laser-engraved on the coin’s obverse, where this repeating element catches the light when the coin is tilted. The obverse also includes the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022). The year of issue 2022 is placed along the top edge, and the denomination 30 DOLLARS is shown just below the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 30 dollars .999 Silver 62.6 g 50 mm Proof with applied colour 6,500

These large silver Proof coins are specially encapsulated to accommodate their diameter and presented in a faux leather matte black custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

