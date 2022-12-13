Canada: New memorial black ring $2 coin honouring the Late Queen Elizabeth II unveiled

The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled a unique numismatic tribute to the Late Queen Elizabeth II in the form of a memorial $2 coin. As 2022 draws to a sombre close, the new $2 circulation coin features a black outer ring to honour Her Late Majesty’s service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign. Dated 2022 and bearing all the design elements of a standard $2 coin, this new special version is distinguished by its black outer ring reminiscent of an armband worn by those in mourning, echoing the loss felt by millions of Canadians upon the passing of their beloved Queen.

The new $2 coin features the traditional reverse design first seen with the coin’s introduction in 1996, created by Brent Townsend of a polar bear on the core. The obverse side includes the effigy of the Late Queen created by Susanna Blunt. While the metal composition of the coin remains unchanged, the outer ring is plated in black colour. The Royal Canadian Mint has advised they are currently developing a coin program that commemorates the historic reign of Queen Elizabeth II, beginning with this coin, which will begin circulating later this month. For additional information, please click here.

