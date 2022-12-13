Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Canada: New memorial black ring $2 coin honouring the Late Queen Elizabeth II unveiled

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled a unique numismatic tribute to the Late Queen Elizabeth II in the form of a memorial $2 coin. As 2022 draws to a sombre close, the new $2 circulation coin features a black outer ring to honour Her Late Majesty’s service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign. Dated 2022 and bearing all the design elements of a standard $2 coin, this new special version is distinguished by its black outer ring reminiscent of an armband worn by those in mourning, echoing the loss felt by millions of Canadians upon the passing of their beloved Queen. 

The new $2 coin features the traditional reverse design first seen with the coin’s introduction in 1996, created by Brent Townsend of a polar bear on the core. The obverse side includes the effigy of the Late Queen created by Susanna Blunt. While the metal composition of the coin remains unchanged, the outer ring is plated in black colour. The Royal Canadian Mint has advised they are currently developing a coin program that commemorates the historic reign of Queen Elizabeth II, beginning with this coin, which will begin circulating later this month. For additional information, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Canada: New gold proof coins honour inventor and innovator Alexander Graham Bell and the telephone Canada: Medal of Bravery 50th anniversary of royal ascension features on new silver Proof coins Canada: Second silver Matte Proof coin in series “Discovering Dinosaurs” features Mercury’s horned face Whitman authors will autograph books at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓