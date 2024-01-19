Canada: New gold Proof coins mark centenary anniversary, founding of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF)

The Royal Canadian Mint has released new gold Proof coins which mark the centenary anniversary of the founding of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) on the 1st April 1924. With the addition of this branch of the military, Canada gained its first permanent full-time air force, and its early fleet helped develop the country’s aviation programme. Its formative years and the vital role it played in the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan during the Second World War are represented by the De Havilland DH-82C Tiger Moth depicted on this gold collector coin. In terms of practical applications, the DH-82C Tiger Moth had just one very specific role, which was that of training pilots. It served in about two-thirds of Canadian Elementary Flying Training Schools under the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan. Besides being well suited for pilot training, the Tiger Moth had the ability to perform agile aerobatics, and with its larger canopy, it could be used as an instrument flying trainer when the cockpit was covered with its glass shield.

The reverse design by artist Neil Hamelin features the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) roundel in the background, with Canada’s iconic maple leaf at its centre. The RCAF’s early years are represented by the De Havilland DH-82C Tiger Moth, which was adopted by the RCAF in 1938 and is shown on its approach. Beneath the runway view, the soaring spirit of the RCAF is reflected in the current inspirational motto SIC ITUR AD ASTRA, which is translated from Latin as “Such is the pathway to the stars,” and is inscribed on a banner accompanied by stylised maple leaves, similar to the current RCAF badge. Above the primary design is the text CANADA with the years 1924 and 2024 placed above the wings of the approaching De Havilland DH-82C Tiger Moth. The obverse side includes the new effigy of HM King Charles III unveiled in November 2023. It is the work of Canadian artist Steven Rosati and depicts the King facing to the left surrounded by the legend CHARLES III D G REX. Below the King’s likeness is the coins’ denomination of 100 DOLLARS.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 100 dollars .9999 Gold 7.8 g 20 mm Proof 1,500





The gold Proof $100 dollar coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom maroon colour case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!