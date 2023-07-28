Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Canada: New gold and silver Proof coins feature striking bald eagle pair with classic design

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Canadian Mint has released new gold and silver Proof coins, which focus on one of North America’s most enduring symbols of strength and independence. The bald eagle and its representation are shared by all three countries in North America and is featured on the official crests of the United States and Mexico. These particular raptors are exclusive to North America, and in Canada, most of the bald eagle population resides along the coast of British Columbia. As bald eagles are known to favour fish, they tend to live near bodies of water. However, they are also found in abundance in boreal forests across the country. The bald eagle’s natural range covers most of Canada, all of the continental United States, and Northern Mexico. Among these three countries, the United States has the highest population of bald eagles since they are very prominent in Alaska. With seasonal migration, Mexico’s bald eagle population increases significantly, though they very rarely stray too far from their territories. Bald eagles have been a protected species for decades owing to their decreasing numbers during the middle part of the 20th century. Harming or killing eagles is illegal in Canada and the United States. In addition, it’s against the law for Americans to possess bald-eagle parts unless they are registered native tribal members with special government permits. These efforts have proven very successful, as the bald eagle is no longer considered a threatened species.

How exactly did the bald eagle derive this name? Despite the somewhat inaccurate moniker, a bald eagle isn’t bald at all, as when these eagles reach maturity, its head is covered in white feathers. The “bald” part of its name essentially refers to the old English word “bald” meaning “marked with white.”

The reverse side of the gold and silver coins are designed by Canadian wildlife artist Claudio D’Angelo, whose depiction features a portrait of two bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) on a pine bough. These majestic raptors are positioned in a way that best showcases their features and also implies motion, with the perched eagle holding its wings outward while gazing at its companion, while the newly landed eagle tries to secure its grip using its strong talons. Above the eagle shown on the left is the year of release, 2023, and the word CANADA is positioned below the primary design along the lower edge.

The obverse side includes the memorial effigy of her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022), created by Susanna Blunt, which also bears a special marking to the left of the portrait that includes four pearls symbolising the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins and the double date of her reign, 1952 and 2022. The denomination 200 DOLLARS (gold) or 30 DOLLARS (silver) is shown below the late Queen’s likeness.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
30 dollars

.999 Silver

 62.6 g 50 mm Proof

4,500
200 dollars

.9999 Gold

 31.1 g 30 mm Proof

600

Each coin is encapsulated and is presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For more information about these coins and other coins available from the Royal Canadian Mint, please click here for the gold coin or here for the silver coin.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Canada: Popular annual silver dollar issue honours Canadian pioneer journalist Kathleen “Kit” Coleman Canada: Colourful Ukrainian pysanka designs feature on egg-shaped gold and silver Proof coins  Canada: New silver Proof mega-coin commemorates the iconic RCMP’s 150 years of service Canada: Silver Proof coin marks 150th anniversary of Prince Edward Island joining Confederation

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓