Canada: New gold and silver Proof coins feature striking bald eagle pair with classic design

The Royal Canadian Mint has released new gold and silver Proof coins, which focus on one of North America’s most enduring symbols of strength and independence. The bald eagle and its representation are shared by all three countries in North America and is featured on the official crests of the United States and Mexico. These particular raptors are exclusive to North America, and in Canada, most of the bald eagle population resides along the coast of British Columbia. As bald eagles are known to favour fish, they tend to live near bodies of water. However, they are also found in abundance in boreal forests across the country. The bald eagle’s natural range covers most of Canada, all of the continental United States, and Northern Mexico. Among these three countries, the United States has the highest population of bald eagles since they are very prominent in Alaska. With seasonal migration, Mexico’s bald eagle population increases significantly, though they very rarely stray too far from their territories. Bald eagles have been a protected species for decades owing to their decreasing numbers during the middle part of the 20th century. Harming or killing eagles is illegal in Canada and the United States. In addition, it’s against the law for Americans to possess bald-eagle parts unless they are registered native tribal members with special government permits. These efforts have proven very successful, as the bald eagle is no longer considered a threatened species.

How exactly did the bald eagle derive this name? Despite the somewhat inaccurate moniker, a bald eagle isn’t bald at all, as when these eagles reach maturity, its head is covered in white feathers. The “bald” part of its name essentially refers to the old English word “bald” meaning “marked with white.”

The reverse side of the gold and silver coins are designed by Canadian wildlife artist Claudio D’Angelo, whose depiction features a portrait of two bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) on a pine bough. These majestic raptors are positioned in a way that best showcases their features and also implies motion, with the perched eagle holding its wings outward while gazing at its companion, while the newly landed eagle tries to secure its grip using its strong talons. Above the eagle shown on the left is the year of release, 2023, and the word CANADA is positioned below the primary design along the lower edge.

The obverse side includes the memorial effigy of her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022), created by Susanna Blunt, which also bears a special marking to the left of the portrait that includes four pearls symbolising the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins and the double date of her reign, 1952 and 2022. The denomination 200 DOLLARS (gold) or 30 DOLLARS (silver) is shown below the late Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 30 dollars .999 Silver 62.6 g 50 mm Proof 4,500 200 dollars .9999 Gold 31.1 g 30 mm Proof 600

Each coin is encapsulated and is presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For more information about these coins and other coins available from the Royal Canadian Mint, please click here for the gold coin or here for the silver coin.

