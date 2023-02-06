Canada: New gold and silver collector coins released in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022

The Royal Canadian Mint has launched new gold and silver Proof commemorative coins which are in remembrance of her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September last year. After a reign of more than 70 years, the longest-ever of any British and Canadian monarch, the beginning of 2022 saw preparations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which was officially celebrated on the 2nd June — this date was also the 69th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation. Upon the-then Princess Elizabeth’s accession to the British throne on the 6th February 1952, she subsequently became Queen of Canada at the age of 25 years.

“There is a motto which has been borne by many of my ancestors — a noble motto, “I serve.” . . . I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.” – Queen Elizabeth II, 21st April 1947

A vow and promise she has solemnly kept throughout her extraordinary life and reign.

20 dollars — silver: Designed by Laurie McGaw and featured on the reverse side is an image of Her Late Majesty inspired by the official portrait of HM Queen Elizabeth II taken on the day of her coronation in June 1953. She is shown wearing the Imperial State crown, the symbol of royal authority, and otherwise worn by the monarch during the state opening of the British parliament. The portrait is flanked with decoration comprising the entwined national emblem of Canada’s maple leaf combined with the Tudor rose of England, the Scottish thistle, the Irish shamrock, and the Welsh daffodil to form a floral representation of Canada and the United Kingdom, emphasising the historical ties and traditions that bind the two countries. Above the Queen’s portrait is the coins’ denomination of 20 DOLLARS and CANADA.

200 dollars — gold: Designed by a collaborated effort of Royal Canadian Mint engravers, featured on the reverse is the Royal Cypher of Queen Elizabeth II, which acted as the monarch’s personal emblem. It was primarily used as the insignia of royal orders, decorations, medals, and badges. The personal device of Queen Elizabeth II was synonymous with the Crown and served as a symbol of Sovereignty in Canada for 70 years. It has been re-created as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and is framed by shapes resembling the gold beads and clusters of stones that adorn St. Edward’s Crown, the crown used at the moment of coronation. This is also the crown that is depicted in Queen Elizabeth II’s cypher. Below the primary design is the denomination 200 DOLLARS and CANADA.

Both the gold and silver coins share the same commemorative obverse design, which is dual-dated with the years 1952 and 2022, denoting Queen Elizabeth II’s historic reign. The commemorative years are separated by a Tudor rose and, above, the four numismatic effigies of Queen Elizabeth II that have appeared on Canadian coins since 1953 (beginning with the latest portrait first created by Susanna Blunt and in use since 2003). The second effigy is the work of Canadian artist Dora de Pédery-Hunt, which was in use from 1990 until 2002. The third effigy is the work of British sculptor Arnold Machin and was included on Canadian coinage from 1965 until 1989. Below the overlapping portraits is the legend ELIZABETH II D G REGINA.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 20 dollars .9999 Silver 31.1 g 38 mm Proof 10,000 200 dollars .9999 Gold 31.1 g 30 mm Proof 400

Available from the 3rd February, each coin is encapsulated and presented in a Royal Canadian Mint-branded custom case and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The gold option is available for pre-issue purchase. For additional information, please click here for the silver coin or here for the gold coin.

